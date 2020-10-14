Fall for Tessa Thompson in the ‘Sylvie’s Love’ trailer

Another day, another trailer for a hit from this past year’s Sundance Film Festival, as it really was the last possible time (for the foreseeable future, as well!) for a large group of new movies to participate in a traditional festival and/or buyer’s market. This time, it’s Eugene Ashe’s Sylvie’s Love, a lovely-looking period romance starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha that we heard plenty of fantastic things about but totally failed at catching while we were in Park City. And, honestly, we’re kind of bummed we missed it, though we’re very glad it’s coming out at Christmastime when everything’s cold and melancholy romances seem to play just that much more nicely when life sort of sucks outside. Amazon dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Wednesday, and boy does it just look all kinds of swell.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“In ‘Sylvie’s Love,’ the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.”

Sylvie’s Love hits Prime Video on December 25. Perfect viewing after the kids have gone to bed, and the fire’s a-crackling.