fbpx

Vanyaland encourages every American to vote on November 3. Click here to register.

In MusicNational News

Boh Doran is ‘on fire’ as she deals with all of life’s changes and continuations

By Michael Marottaon
Via The Scorpion LTD
 

The opening lyrics to Boh Doran’s remarkably engrossing new guitar-pop single “On Fire” hit like a ton of bricks, emblazoned with “Courtesy of 2020” on the side of each and every one: “Can’t pretend to like making dinner / I’m irritable and I hit a wall / Most days I drown in my coffee / From no sleep / Feelin’ lost.”

From there, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter swan dives into life in 2020 and all its changes and continuations, capturing our daily frustrations, hopes, and curiosities over what tomorrow brings — and the uneasy fear of it being the same as today. It’s a lush, cathartic track swirling around emotional exploration and self-acceptance, and stylistically throws back to ’90s alt-rock and ’00s indie-folk.

“This was the first song I started writing during quarantine,” Doran says. “I was going through a complete life change. Everything happened so fast — I had a surprise kid, was suddenly a mom, and then put on lockdown for the first six months of Rocket’s life (my son) when I had already been on ‘lockdown’ for nine months of pregnancy. With no end of staying at home in sight, my new normal was a complete 180 from my previous musician, Los Angeles lifestyle. The song is about all the feelings I wanted to put away, but sometimes ended up bursting out anyway, i.e ‘on fire.'”

 
 

Light a match below.

 
 

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND