Blonde Medicine to host 3-day ‘Nore Davis Convention’ livestream

Since we last caught up with Nore Davis back in July to talk about his latest album, Live From The Comedy Trap House, the Zoom-recorded set has blazed quite a trail in the comedy game. Over the course of this weekend, Dominic Del Bene and Blonde Medicine are bringing together a laundry list of Davis’ fellow comics and friends to celebrate the album’s cultural and social importance and success as a driving force in comedy releases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a surprise announcement on Saturday (October 10), The Nore Davis Convention will feature three days of comedy and discussion via instagram live, following months of critical acclaim and a Grammy Nomination for the album in September. The socially-distant gathering will feature a handful of powerful comedy voices including Dulce Sloan, The Lucas Brothers, Janelle James and Amy Schumer, among others.

Follow Blonde Medicine‘s and Davis’ instagram pages to join in on the festivities.

Starting at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday afternoon, the weekend’s current schedule is as follows:

DAY 1: Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 at 1pm EST

HOST: Dominic Del Bene, Blonde Medicine

Featuring:

Kyle Ayres

Petey DeArbue

Marcus Price

Brendan Dunne

Dina Hersam

Dulcé Solan

Music by DJ ACE

DAY 2: Sunday, Oct 11, 2020 at 1pm EST

HOST: Dominic Del Bene, Blonde Medicine

Featuring:

Matt Richards

Damon Lemon

Janelle James

Amy Schumer

Music by DJ ACE

DAY 3: Monday, Oct 12, 2020 at 1pm EST

HOST: Dominic Del Bene, Blonde Medicine

Featuring:

Sydnee Washington

Tone Bell

Sabrina Rowe

Omar Thompson

The Lucas Brothers

Music by DJ ACE