‘Borat 2’ gets a trailer and will hit Prime Video in October

It’s been 14 long years since Sacha Baron Cohen grew a mustache, donned a cheap blue suit, adopted a goofy-ass accent, and tricked pretty much every conservative politician in the United States into doing historically dumb shit on camera in Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Though Cohen’s been active in the last decade, nothing he’s made has had a similar seismic impact (we’re pro-Bruno, by the way, just in case you need to know), but it’s an election year, after all, and it seemed like it was time for Borat to make his return.

And, sure enough, he’ll be coming to Prime Video this month with a sequel titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The rumor mill has been stirring a bit for a while about this one, so it’s not as much of a surprise as Cohen might have hoped, but man, is it good to see him once again (we want to make a version of “Return of the Mack” called “Return of the Borat” now).

Amazon dropped a trailer for the project on Thursday, and it is about as hilarious as you’d expect.

Peep it:

Look, we normally offer a synopsis at this point in a trailer post, but there’s honestly very little one can do to sum up whatever insanity is going to happen in a Sacha Baron Cohen film, aside from telling you just to go back and watch the original Borat before the film premieres. You just have to sit back and let this wash over you, rolling with the punches and gags as they come.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will hit Amazon Prime Video on October 23. We do kind of wish this was still a Fox film, just because we imagine Bob Chapek kept up at night by the thought that, technically, Borat might very well be a Disney princess.