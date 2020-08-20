Billie Eilish performs ‘my future’ during Democratic National Convention

Billie Eilish joined a chorus of support at the 2020 Democratic National Convention this week, performing her latest single “my future” last night (August 19) during the virtual presentation’s third day and imploring Americans to get out the vote.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” the 18-year-old alt-pop superstar said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values.”

Eilish threw her support behind former vice president and presidential nominee Joe Biden, who will face off against President Donald Trump in the November 3 election. Other performers at this year’s DNC include Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, John Legend, The Chicks, Stephen Stills, and others.

“It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” Eilish added. “Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”

In the YouTube clip below, Eilish listed a link where fans could register to vote in the upcoming election season. She called it “the most important election in our lifetimes so far.”

Eilish released “my future” — particularly relevant last night with its lyric: “Cause I’m in love with my future / Can’t wait to meet her” — a few weeks back on July 30. It was written and recorded by Eilish while under lockdown in Los Angeles, with production by her brother FINNEAS.

“we wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine,” Eilish wrote in an email to fans the day of its release. “it’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me. when we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. i hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

Watch her DNC performance below.