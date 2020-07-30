Billie Eilish returns with a new single and video for ‘my future’

Billie Eilish may be laying low during the quarantine era, but she isn’t laying idle. Late Thursday (July 30), the alt-pop icon return with a new single and music video for “my future.” The chill, lounge-y track was written and recorded by Eilish while under lockdown in Los Angeles, with production by her brother FINNEAS.

Here’s what she says about it, straight from an email to her fans today: “we wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. it’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me. when we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. i hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

The track comes with an animated video created by Australian artist Andrew Onorato. Watch it below.