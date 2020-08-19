Monette stirs up a synth seduction from here to Mexico with ‘Monotony’

Even in our advanced age, we love it when strangers talk sexy to us. So when Monette’s new single “Monotony” hit our inboxes this morning (August 19) with a subject line that asked us to “think Lady Gaga teaming up with New Order” and a pitch that cited the Drive soundtrack, well, we got a bit worked up.

But the excitement over words was no match for the heat within the song. Titled “Monotony” and sounding like anything but, the latest from the Mexican electronic-pop singer born Andrea Fernandez Santillan oozes synth seduction. It’s also the sizzling first single from Monette’s forthcoming album Fantasy, out October 16.

“I was born in Morelia, Mexico and I have been singing and composing since I was nine years old,” Monette says. “After performing in several bands, in 2017 I started this new project as a solo artist, with the desire of expressing my ideas about society, its rules and the world’s problems.”

Fantasy centers around themes of dystopia and our uncertain future, and if the weighted, slow-pulse groove of “Monotony” is any indication, one thing that is certain is we’ll be hearing a lot more from Monette in the coming months. We anticipate further seduction.