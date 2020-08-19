fbpx
Michelle Buteau announces debut Netflix hour ‘Welcome to Buteaupia’

For anyone who caught Michelle Buteau’s power-packed 15-minute set on Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup back in 2018 and were left with the feeling of needing more of her top-shelf comedy… you’re in luck, because Netflix felt the same way, and is offering you a one-way ticket to Buteaupia.

Dropping on September 29, Welcome To Buteaupia marks Buteau’s first ever hour-long special, and she’ll be marking the Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes-produced occasion by employing her brutally honest and naturally hilarious stage presence to dig deep into parenthood, cultural differences, and the overlooked value of short men, among other topics. She’s also doing so in style, with a goblet of frosé in hand, to boot.

