Bill Murray and Rashida Jones are ‘On The Rocks’ in this new trailer

Last year, we, along with every other outlet on the internet, breathlessly reported the exciting news that Sofia Coppola would be re-teaming with Bill Murray for another melancomic film, pairing him this time with the wonderful Rashida Jones, that would also serve as a love-letter to a specific place. We’re big fans of Coppola’s output, and though we weren’t huge fans of The Beguiled, we were pumped to see what she’d do next. Finally, A24 and Apple (it is still so weird to write that) dropped the first trailer the project on Wednesday, On The Rocks, and it looks just like you would expect it might: Excellent.

“A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city — drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: Her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.“

On The Rocks will hit Apple TV+ later on in 2020.