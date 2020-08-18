Watch Orville Peck and Shania Twain perform for ‘The Tonight Show’

We’ll admit we’ve spilled a lot of pink digital ink across the fringe-covered face of one Orville Peck over the last year or so, ever since the man’s debut album Pony first crashed our hearts and minds.

Hell, just yesterday we hyped his new EP, Show Pony, celebrating its SOTS contender track “Summertime” and one fabulous collaboration with country superstar and fellow Canadian Shania Twain. Well, last night, the pair — name a more iconic duo, we’ll wait — teamed up with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their duet “Legends Never Die,” and it’s all kinds of special. Not your typical late-night performance, it’s the type of stylized rendition that should enhance Peck’s star shine even brighter.

Those sparkling outfits, that smoky bar scene, that undeniable chemistry. Hot damn.

Orville deserves it all, and we’re just so glad he’s getting it. Watch the clip below, which comes off as its own damn music video (not that it’s really needed).