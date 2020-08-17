The Front Bottoms’ endless quest takes us from here to ‘Fairbanks, Alaska’

The ongoing pandemic has slowed down many bands, artists, and projects. But it may be no match for The Front Bottoms. The New Jersey duo of vocalist/guitarist Brian Sella and drummer Mat Uychich have a new album out this Friday (August 21) called In Sickness & In Flames (with a virtual album listening event set for release day), a pair of socially-distanced drive-in shows later this month, and a sparkly new single out now called “Fairbanks, Alaska.” The hustle is real. So is reality.

“When you listen to this, we definitely want you to feel the anxiety,” The Front Bottoms say of their new LP. “There are some pretty rock and roll songs and heavy moments on In Sickness & In Flames. We hope the tension comes across. We went through all of these unbelievable life changes, and then all of these insane things happened in the world. If you get anything out of it, we want it to be that creativity can basically solve any problem and will save us.”

The music video for “Fairbanks, Alaska” comes with a Caleb B. Kuntz-directed music video, shot on location in (wait for it…) Fairbanks, where the band toured through in 2015. Watch it below, and hit thefrontbottoms.com for info on their live shows and everything else.

