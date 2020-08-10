Jarvis Cocker teams with Dragonfly Tea for ‘Beyond the Pale’ collab

Last month Jarvis Cocker released Beyond the Pale, a new album from the former Pulp frontman under his JARV IS… moniker. Tracks like “Am I Missing Something” and “Swanky Modes” hit that classic Cocker story-telling songwriter mode, providing some nice separation from his former self all while touching on what first drew us the man’s genius on that damp and lonely Thursday years ago.

So what’s next for Cocker, now a BBC 6 Music presenter and newfound frontman? Perhaps we should read the tea leaves.

Cocker has teamed with with Dragonfly Tea in the UK to celebrate the release of Beyond the Pale, and the limited-edition collaboration includes lyrics printed on tea tags.

“Jarvis is a big tea fan & this collaboration is a dream come true for him,” says Dragonfly on Instagram. “Look out for our special tags featuring his lyrics so you can sing along to the new tracks!”

Acrylic afternoons will never be the same.

