E^st finds the strength within on the uplifting ‘I Wanna Be Here’

We’ve all had moments in our lives where things spiral out of control and we stopped and thought, “Fuck it, lift myself up.” That seems to be the moment of realization for E^st’s glistening new banger “I Wanna Be Here,” which serves as the type of uplifting track the South African-born, Australian-based alt-pop singer wanted in a time of need.

“I Wanna Be Here,” E^st says, is about “a really difficult time in my life… it’s almost like I wrote the song that I needed to hear. Just because life feels impossible, that doesn’t mean that it is impossible. And as long as you’re trying something, there’s always hope.”

That applies whether you pen the track yourself or lean on your favorite songwriters to help pull you up. Later this month, E^st continues her ascent with the release of her debut album, I’m Doing It, which hits July 31. Pre-order it here.

