Future Islands allow us to feel summer sensations with ‘For Sure’

We’ll keep this short and sweet: The new Future Islands single absolutely slaps, and it’s exactly what we all need for a sweet new summer banger dropping on a date like July 8. The track is called “For Sure”, it features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak, and it’s the Baltimore band’s first dose of new music since a 2018 Adult Swim single. Let’s hope the follow-up to 2017 album The Far Field isn’t far behind, because this beige as fuck year could sure use some more sonic sunshine. Hit play, mask up, and go outside.