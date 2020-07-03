fbpx
Seth Rogen has a brine time in the ‘American Pickle’ trailer

Cue the “Funniest Shit I’ve Ever Seen” memes, because Seth Rogen is starring in a movie involving pickles. Yes, the internet’s new favorite movie, An American Pickle, about a ’20s immigrant who is brined for a hundred years and meets his own great-grandson, finally has a trailer, and it looks about as ridiculous and charming as you might expect. We’ve had our ear to the ground about this one for a while now, and we’re excited it’s hitting HBO Max soon. But, for now, just watch this and try not to smile. We’ve got a long weekend ahead of us, and this is pretty much the perfect way to relax before doing some grillin’ and chillin’. Hell, we’re pretty sure that you probably will get a contact high from just watching a Seth Rogen trailer, given that we felt both goofier and hungrier after watching this. Must be all those goddamn pickles.

“‘An American Pickle,’ directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.”

An American Pickle hits HBO Max on August 6. We just realized that the title is a pun, and we’re feeling pretty dumb right about now.

