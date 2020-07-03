Seth Rogen has a brine time in the ‘American Pickle’ trailer

Cue the “Funniest Shit I’ve Ever Seen” memes, because Seth Rogen is starring in a movie involving pickles. Yes, the internet’s new favorite movie, An American Pickle, about a ’20s immigrant who is brined for a hundred years and meets his own great-grandson, finally has a trailer, and it looks about as ridiculous and charming as you might expect. We’ve had our ear to the ground about this one for a while now, and we’re excited it’s hitting HBO Max soon. But, for now, just watch this and try not to smile. We’ve got a long weekend ahead of us, and this is pretty much the perfect way to relax before doing some grillin’ and chillin’. Hell, we’re pretty sure that you probably will get a contact high from just watching a Seth Rogen trailer, given that we felt both goofier and hungrier after watching this. Must be all those goddamn pickles.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“‘An American Pickle,’ directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.”

An American Pickle hits HBO Max on August 6. We just realized that the title is a pun, and we’re feeling pretty dumb right about now.