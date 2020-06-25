Jim Jefferies drops a trailer for his fourth Netflix special, ‘Intolerant’

Two years have passed since Jim Jefferies dropped his last Netflix special, and with the announcement this week that he’s ready to unleash his next hour, July’s 7 Intolerant, we can barely hold onto our excitement.

And judging by the dramatic trailer, the same could be said for Jefferies, albeit in a different sense.

In addition to his seemingly forbidden love of ice cream and cheese, Jefferies will use the time in his fourth special for the streaming platform to dish on his disdain when it comes to other topics like germaphobes, people with peanut allergies, and judging by his past specials, a whole lot of other things. However, it may be safe to say that some intolerances may have a messier ending than others. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Check out the full trailer below.