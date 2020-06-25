Gerard Butler says ‘Comet me, bro’ in the ‘Greenland’ trailer

As the world currently suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s undoubtedly a bit of an odd thing to be watching trailers for apocalyptic disaster flicks that may or may not hit theaters depending on how stuff goes in the next few weeks. But you know what? It’s kind of comforting, all things considered, to know that there is still some universe out there in which Gerard Butler can Spartan-kick a motherfuckin’ comet back to the murky depths of space from whence it came. Or, failing that, that he and his family can flee to Greenland — which could have been a US territory, had the Danes not rightfully turned down Donald Trump — to presumable wait all of this out with a pint before going back to the US to reclaim civilization from the race of super-mutant rats that have taken over the country.

Well, only some of that is true, but the part the Comet and fleeing to Greenland is! That’s right, there’s some trashy-ass Butler action waiting for you in the trailer for Greenland, directed by Angel Has Fallen helmer Ric Roman Waugh, and we can’t wait to check this one out. STX dropped the trailer for the film on Thursday, and it’s fantastic.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.”

Greenland hits theaters on August 14.