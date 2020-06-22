This Stream Is Today: Braids talk ‘Shadow Offering’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

This past Friday, Braids released their fourth album Shadow Offering. Today (June 22), the Montreal trio are talking about it, hosting a live listening party on YouTube at 1 p.m. EDT with Raphaelle Standell-Preston, Taylor Smith, and Austin Tufts hanging out in the chat while the album plays out over its nine tracks.

“It’s been a long time coming with this one,” Braids write about the new LP, “a long chapter in each of our lives, a record we dug deep to unearth. We’re so proud of this music, and are truly grateful of the chance to bring it to life. For us this is a moment of celebration, a cathartic moment at which something so deeply a part of us is shared, and hopefully becomes a part of u.”

If not for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Braids would be on the road across North America right now hyping their new effort, with the Boston stop a July 3 show at Great Scott (lots of bummer in that sentence). Get a taste of Shadow Offering below via Spotify, and hit the link after the jump to join the livestream.

***