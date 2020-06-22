fbpx
This Stream Is Today: Braids talk ‘Shadow Offering’

By Michael Marottaon
Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

This past Friday, Braids released their fourth album Shadow Offering. Today (June 22), the Montreal trio are talking about it, hosting a live listening party on YouTube at 1 p.m. EDT with Raphaelle Standell-Preston, Taylor Smith, and Austin Tufts hanging out in the chat while the album plays out over its nine tracks.

“It’s been a long time coming with this one,” Braids write about the new LP, “a long chapter in each of our lives, a record we dug deep to unearth. We’re so proud of this music, and are truly grateful of the chance to bring it to life. For us this is a moment of celebration, a cathartic moment at which something so deeply a part of us is shared, and hopefully becomes a part of u.”

If not for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Braids would be on the road across North America right now hyping their new effort, with the Boston stop a July 3 show at Great Scott (lots of bummer in that sentence). Get a taste of Shadow Offering below via Spotify, and hit the link after the jump to join the livestream.

