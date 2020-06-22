Love Fame Tragedy ponders modern day escapism on ‘5150’

Ever since the arrival of alt-indie banger “My Cheating Heart” about a year ago, Love Fame Tragedy has been a feel good story in a world that desperately needs feel good stories. The collaborative solo project of The Wombats’ Matthew “Murph” Murphy has issued two crowd-pleasing EPs — last year’s I Don’t Want To Play The Victim, But I’m Really Good At It and then March’s Five Songs to Briefly Fill the Void — both filled with variant takes of the type of instantly-memorable modern indie that made The Wombats such an enduring band.

Today (June 22), Love Fame Tragedy have detailed a debut album — Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave, due July 10 via Good Soldier Songs/AWAL — and delivered a smooth jammer of a tracked called “5150.”

All Murph, the man, does is write solid tunes, and this one’s no exception.

“‘5150’ refers to the California law code for individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness,” says Murph. “In this case it refers more to how I occasionally feel a need to escape, regardless of the repercussions.”

Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave takes the songs featured on Love Fame Tragedy’s two EPs and adds seven new tracks. The LPs collaborators include Pixies’ Joey Santiago, Mark Stoermer of The Killers, Bastille’s Dan Smith, Eleanor Fletcher of Crystal Fighters, alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton, and others.

Dig into “5150” below.