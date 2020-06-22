Disney+’s ‘Hamilton’ gets a short and sweet teaser

It seems like most of the film nerds that we know have their own traditions for Fourth of July viewing out there. We know some folks who sit down and watch Armageddon over a plate of hot dogs and potato salad each year, and they have a ball with it. We, on the other hand, are Independence Day people, as you probably noticed when we breathlessly freaked out about that dude who pretended ID4 was real on Twitter last year, and it’s as much of a tradition over here as the Boston Pops and fireworks are for many others (and unlike that, Marty Walsh can’t cancel that tradition). Some watch The Patriot, some real nerds watch 1776, and a whole new generation of geeks will get to finally experience Hamilton in a way that’s like they’re almost there!

The filmed version of the musical is hitting Disney+ next week, and, as a brief Monday treat, Disney dropped a short trailer for it. Fans will probably be pumped seeing Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs and the rest of the Broadway cast perform, and it is really cool to travel back to the days of the Obama presidency, if only for a moment.

If you know absolutely nothing about Hamilton, you’re probably at a loss as to what’s going on, but man, it feels important, so maybe check it out?

Here’s a synopsis, though it’s not like you really need it:

“‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.”

Hamilton hits Disney+ on July 3. Here’s a question: What food would you serve along with your Hamilton watch party? We’d probably go old-school and serve this recipe for fried cheese curds from the 18th century, because fried cheese is about as American as apple pie.