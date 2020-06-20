This Stream Is Tonight: Palehound, Sidney Gish make Artificial Contact

If Artificial Contact can’t book “real” shows, you’d better believe they’re taking their platform virtual. The Allston-based DIY promoters have set up a benefit show for Black and Pink and The Loveland Foundation tonight (June 20), featuring Boston’s own Palehound (a solo appearance from Ellen Kempner) and Sidney Gish, as well as Makele Clemmons, Coco & Clair Clair, and Sweeping Promises.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Artificial Contact’s Twitch page, although folks who cannot “attend” are still encouraged to donate via CashApp or Venmo (listed in the flyer below). All proceeds from the show will be matched 200 percent by donation-management company Benevity.

Find the stream tonight here, and visit the Facebook event page here.