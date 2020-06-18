Phoebe Bridgers’ unveils her stunning new album ‘Punisher’ a day early

Last week — or was it the week before, who knows?!? — Run The Jewels unleashed RTJ4 a few days before its anticipated release date, and the internet exploded. Now Phoebe Bridgers is following suit, unveiling her stunning new record Punisher today (June 18), a day before we were all expecting it.

“I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should,” Bridgers tweets. “Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.”

Bridgers’ unexpected album drop takes it off the calendar for June 19, also known as Juneteenth, amid a groundswell of support to make the date a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in 1865. With Bridgers’ tweet came direct links to several social justice organizations, like Movement For Black Lives, Essie Justice Group, Youth Justice Coalition, The Trevor Project, and others.

