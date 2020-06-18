There are some words, that when strung together all one after the other, make you stop whatever it is you’re doing and call you into action. Like this: Listen to Perfume Genius cover Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”.

The cover arrives today via the Amazon Original series, and is available to stream and buy through Amazon Music. It’s currently featured on Amazon’s relaunched PROUD playlist, a celebration of Pride Month that also features Orville Peck, Kim Petras, Erasure, Tayla Parx, The Aces, and more. But it’s Perfume Genius’ fresh cover of the 1993 alt-rock hit that has us tingling.

“I chose ‘Fade Into You’ because I carried it with me for a long time and I always looked to it for the warmth and the very heavy vibe that it always brings,” says Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas. “It felt almost uncoverable but I wondered what I could do to make it sharper and maybe a little more desperate but still maintain the sort of beauty of it and the quietness of it.”

Bless.

Perfume Genius last month released his new album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately via Matador Records.