Activating ARTivism fuses music and poetry for two livestream benefits

When large gatherings and traditional shows remain prohibited, “artivism” prevails.

Activating ARTivism, a livestreamed benefit festival, launches via Zoom tonight and tomorrow evening (June 16 and 17) to raise money for local non-profit Violence in Boston and the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute. Each night kicks off at 7 p.m. and wraps up around 10 p.m., racking up a total of six hours of live virtual sets.

The two-day online festival was organized by Boston poet Amanda Shea and JD Neinast of Sofar Sounds Boston, resulting in a strong lineup of homegrown musicians and spoken word artists. Performers include Eva Davenport (pictured above), Prescott, Phree, Notebook P, Treva Holmes, Sublimeluv, Forte, Brandie Blaze, Miranda Rae, Lance Jackson, Najee Janey, SeeFour, Dalaun, Jonn Beatty, and Shea herself.

To access the livestream link, viewers must email proof of a donation to either Violence in Boston or the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute to activating.artivism@gmail.com.

“When Amanda sent me a text with the name ‘Activating ARTivism,’ I knew that was the perfect name for this benefit,” JD Neinast tells Vanyaland. “This is the time to act. This is the time to use our art for good. This is the time to push the boundaries of what we know & love and grow from here. This is the time to use art to make the changes that are long overdue. We were meant for such a time as this. We will not be silent.”

View all the details via the flyer below, and via the festival’s Facebook event page here.