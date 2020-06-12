Western Education fuel the fires of motivated youth on ‘New Dawn’

Western Education only know one sonic direction: A forward march. The Lowell alt-rock band have been crafting anthemic, call-to-action songs for the better part of the past decade, and today (June 12) return with a stirring new single titled “New Dawn.” Proceeds from all streaming services will be donated to Black Lives Matter Boston.

It’s the start of a new chapter for the band, and serves as their first new music since 2018’s stand-along single “Coat of Arms.” A new Western Education album, the follow-up to 2017’s Restless Dreams, will be on the way, but not before a series of singles are rolled out — beginning here with the impactful “New Dawn.”

“‘New Dawn’ was written in the Summer 2017,” says singer and keyboardist Greg Alexandropoulos. “I intended the lyrics to be a juxtaposition — there are some humorous lines about hipsters and I take some jabs at the perception of modern millennial culture. But the underlying message is young people need to take control of their lives, take their socio-political future seriously, and stand up for what you believe in. The song is even more relevant in the craziness of 2020.”

Forward, march.

