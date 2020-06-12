fbpx
In Boston NewsMusic

Western Education fuel the fires of motivated youth on ‘New Dawn’

By Michael Marottaon

Western Education only know one sonic direction: A forward march. The Lowell alt-rock band have been crafting anthemic, call-to-action songs for the better part of the past decade, and today (June 12) return with a stirring new single titled “New Dawn.” Proceeds from all streaming services will be donated to Black Lives Matter Boston.

It’s the start of a new chapter for the band, and serves as their first new music since 2018’s stand-along single “Coat of Arms.” A new Western Education album, the follow-up to 2017’s Restless Dreams, will be on the way, but not before a series of singles are rolled out — beginning here with the impactful “New Dawn.”

“‘New Dawn’ was written in the Summer 2017,” says singer and keyboardist Greg Alexandropoulos. “I intended the lyrics to be a juxtaposition — there are some humorous lines about hipsters and I take some jabs at the perception of modern millennial culture. But the underlying message is young people need to take control of their lives, take their socio-political future seriously, and stand up for what you believe in. The song is even more relevant in the craziness of 2020.”

Forward, march.

***

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.