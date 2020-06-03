Run The Jewels drop new album ‘RTJ4’: ‘Fuck it, why wait’

Run The Jewels’ highly anticipated new album RTJ4 was set to drop on Friday. But as rapper/producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike just tweeted, “Fuck it, why wait”?

The duo’s new album has just hit Spotify and download platforms, two days early, and it’s exactly what the world needs. Those who download, at no cost, it straight from Run The Jewels are given the opportunity to also make a donation to the National Lawyers Guild Mass Defense Fund.

The 11-track RTJ4 features appearances by 2 Chainz, Pharrell, Zach de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, DJ Premier, Greg Nice, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, and more.

“The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all,” Run The Jewels write. “We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.”