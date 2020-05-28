Purity Ring postpone North American tour to Spring 2021

Last month, Purity Ring released their third album WOMB, and now today the Canadian electronic-pop duo have postponed their North American tour in support of it. Megan James and Corin Roddick unveiled the new 2021 “tour de womb” dates earlier today (May 28), and relative to our interests are a trio of shows: April 2 at The Rialto Theatre in Tucson; April 3 at The Van Buren in Phoenix; and April 24 at Boston’s House of Blues. All previous tickets will be honored, transferred to the new dates, and refunds are available at point of purchase.

“We were hoping to be able to reschedule for Fall 2020, but as you can see we have had to push the dates to next year due to the pandemic,” Purity Ring write. “We are super bummed about this — we really can’t wait to get on the road and play for you. But we are prioritizing the safety of our fans and crew above all uncertainty surrounding the situation.”

James and Roddick add: “We know — April next year is so far away, but given the circumstances, we hope you can understand and know that we are endlessly thankful for your appreciation of our new album WOMB and for your support every day. We hope you can keep your tickets and make it to these new dates with us. In the mean time, we’re excited to keep making things for you to see and hear.”

Revisit WOMB via Spotify, and peep all the new dates in flyer form below.