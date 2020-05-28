American Weekends: Waxahatchee unveils full album livestream series

Coming in June to your screen: Waxahatchee’s full album discography series. Back in March the indie-folk project from Katie Crutchfield released its fifth album Saint Cloud, but a spring tour to showcase the Merge record was postponed over the pandemic.

Now, as Crutchfield waits on a summer tour — which includes an August 12 appearance at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club — she’s spending all five Mondays in June performing on Noonchorus a livestream series of her entire discography, one LP at a time. Consider June a month full of three-day weekends.

“This idea was born as a way to help support my band and crew through this time where we’ve had to cancel and move shows, thus causing a huge financial burden,” Crutchfield says. “I’m also donating a portion of the ticket sales to indie promoters around the country who have been so warm and hospitable to me over the years but are now facing a huge strain on their business.”

Tickets are $15 per show, and $50 for the entire series. Things kick off June 1 with a performance of Waxahatchee’s 2012 debut American Weekend, followed by Cerulean Salt (June 8), Ivy Tripp (June 15), Out In The Storm (June 22), and Saint Cloud (June 29).

“I’ve wanted to go back into my catalog and play some of the deep cuts for a while,” Crutchfield adds, “and this seems like a perfect way for me to do it.”