Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ gets a badass first trailer

A week or two ago, we, along with the rest of the news-starved entertainment media, brought you the first poster for Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, the latest work from the master director, who entered into a partnership with Netflix after BlacKkKlansman hit theaters and kicked a ton of ass. We assumed a trailer wouldn’t be far behind, and, sure enough, the streaming service dropped the first preview for the film on Monday (May 18), a good-morning present to a world in need of some new entertainment options. And, man, what a trailer it is. Sit back, do some acid, and enjoy your first look at Lee’s visions of the Vietnam War and its effects on the lives of those veterans still with us today.

Peep it:

Well, that looks fantastic! We want to applaud the Netflix publicity people for not choosing “Fortunate Son” or “Gimme Shelter” in this preview, which was something we were genuinely concerned about, given how easily one could fall into that trap (we’re sure Spike would never allow it, but you never know).

Here’s a synopsis:

“From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.“

Da 5 Bloods hits Netflix on June 12. We hope Netflix does some sort of a limited theatrical release when the time is just right, but, hey, we’ll take a streaming option any day if it means not getting sick.