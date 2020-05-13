fbpx
In MusicNational News

Joy Division’s ‘Closer’ to get vinyl re-issue for its 40th anniversary

By Michael Marottaon
 
 

This July marks the 40th anniversary of Joy Division’s second and final album Closer, and a new re-mastered vinyl re-issue will commemorate the occasion.

The LP, which will also be re-released to streaming platforms, is out July 17, the day before it hit shelves four decades ago. Closer will be released on “crystal clear vinyl”, and a trio of non-album 12-inch singles — “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” “Transmission,” and “Atmosphere” — will accompany the release. They are available for purchase as a bundle for $64.98, or individually. Get all the pre-ordering information via New Order’s webstore.

This marks the first time the singles have been re-pressed or re-issued since Factory Records ceased operations in 1992. And each comes with its corresponding Factory Records b-side: “These Days” with “Love Will Tear Us Apart”; “Novelty” with “Transmission”; and “She’s Lost Control” with “Atmosphere.”

Joy Division released Closer two months after the death of frontman Ian Curtis, re-emerging later as New Order. Ian Curtis hanged himself 40 years ago this month, on May 18, 1980.

***

 
 
© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.