Tei Shi narrates her electro-pop apocalypse in ‘Die 4 Ur Love’

If you write a song about a lovelorn personal apocalypse, and then the actual apocalypse ensues, does your song still count? That’s the situation that Tei Shi — a.k.a. Valerie Teicher — finds herself in now, as she releases her new track “Die 4 Ur Love” this week (May 7), the first taste of her forthcoming summer EP.

A brilliantly synthed-up yet forlorn electropop tune, “Die 4 Ur Love” slashed through the grim reality of post-breakup blues before the even more grim reality of a pandemic settled in.

“‘Die 4 Ur Love” is a song about the end of the world as you know it,” Teicher shares. “About losing someone or something you never knew you could lose, and then all of a sudden, your reality shifts. I wrote it right after the new year when I was feeling a sense of impending doom and darkness, which now feels surreal to see taking form in a real way around the world and in how the rest of 2020 has unfolded.”

It’s uncanny timing for sure, but that’s just how the world and its million catastrophes — personal and otherwise — tends to pace itself.

