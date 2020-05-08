Listen to actual seals sing Seal’s ‘Kiss From A Rose’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

It’s Friday (we just checked), day whatever of endless quarantine, and if you’re like us, you just need something that hits. Something, you know, to get you ready for the weekend.

Enter this video of actual seals singing Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose.”

Seal’s massive ballad was the second single from his 1994 eponymous sophomore album, and was featured on the Batman Forever soundtrack a year later, vaulting it to pop culture legend status. It has moved millions and millions of units, topped the charts in multiple countries (USA #1!), and at the 1996 Grammys, it won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

That’s all wicked impressive, but we’re not sure we’ve ever heard actual fucking seals sing this jam, so props to John Whaskell and Dan Opsal on Twitter for making some audio editing magic happen. There is so much a man can tell you, so much he can say, and this sure a hell shows off the duo’s power, the duo’s pleasure, the duo’s pain.

[h/t Adam 12 on Twitter]