SuperSmashBroz cook up the remedy to quarantine blues with ‘Potions’

While much of America has been in quarantine for nearly two months, you could say SuperSmashBroz have been locked down in the lab for even longer, cooking up the science experiment that is their new EP Potions.

Released today (May 6), the four-track opus is a hybrid between R&B and classic chill beats that packs in vocals from Boston’s own Connis and Andreanna. Lily Rayne, who originally hails from Providence, also appears on the EP.

“We wanted to take an experimental route for this EP, hence the name Potions,” SuperSmashBroz tell Vanyaland. “The goal was to keep building up the artists we closely work with, but also highlight some artists and producers that we haven’t worked with before that definitely to be on everyone’s radars.”

“Do you really want to play with me? Do you really want to change on me?” echoes the EP’s second track “Play With Me,” featuring Povi and Facer. In the case of SuperSmashBroz’s current changeup, that’s a hearty “yup.”

Take a sip of Potions below.