Vundabar draw closer to the sheen of ‘Either Light’ in isolation

Tonight was supposed to be a special occasion at the Paradise Rock Club — a sacred event when one of Boston’s own bands ascends to the time-honored stage at 969 Commonwealth Ave. This evening, April 24, was originally set to see Vundabar pull up to the ‘Dise yet again, this time with the radiance of their new record Either Light tucked under their arms. But as with all plans from mid-March and onwards, the show has been called off until the COVID-19 pandemic clears up.

As a silver lining of sorts, the gents have taken to their new hushed abodes in Western Massachusetts to flesh out the sound of Either Light in verdant isolation. Recording songs from the great plains and chicken farms of out West, their polished indie rock reveals an even more brilliant sheen in their lush new environment.

Vundabar plays Out Of It in proximity to several chickens and bodies of water pic.twitter.com/vMiLyeAK3I — Vundabar (@Vundabar_band) April 17, 2020

“Drew and I actually moved out to Western Mass this last year for the trees n’ quiet,” vocalist and guitarist Brandon Hagen tells Vanyaland. “But to quote the great Jonathan Richman ‘I’m in love with Massachusetts, 128 when it’s cold outside’ — my family’s not from Mass but after growing up here I’ve been slowly converted into a leathery New Englander, and now it’s nothin’ but iced coffee and Catholic guilt.”

Enjoy Either Light — the outdoors sessions or the indoors ones — below.

the world is wild but it was warm the other day so we recorded a rendition of Wax Face in a field and near some flowers



happy quarantine everyone pic.twitter.com/uhPAJXc3p7 — Vundabar (@Vundabar_band) April 10, 2020

