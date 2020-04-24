‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for one-off charity special on NBC

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

It’s been a little over five years since we said goodbye to our favorite Pawneeans on Parks and Recreation, but now, with the goal of helping to fight hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, our favorite government employees are coming back for one night only. It’s littrally the best news we’ve heard all week.

As announced by NBC, the entire main cast of the hit mockumentary sitcom, including Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and Aziz Ansari, will be reuniting for A Parks and Recreation Special on Thursday (April 30) at 8:30 ET, and hits streaming services on May 1. It’s all an effort to help raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The 30-minute special will bring us back to Pawnee as Leslie Knope works to stay connected to Ron Swanson, Ann Perkins and the rest of the gang in the days of social distancing, and while we aren’t sure of any other details beyond that in terms of what the one-off special will entail, Lil’ Sebastian willing, it’ll be one hell of a reunion regardless.

Check out the announcement below.