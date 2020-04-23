Sandler, Murphy, Rock and more set for Feeding America Comedy Festival

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has raged on, artists from virtually all communities have continued to throw their collective hat in the ring to help combat the resulting devastating economic turmoil through a myriad of different ways. Come early May, the star power of the comedy community will continue to shine bright in the name of a good cause.

As reported this week by The Wrap, a cavalcade of comedy’s biggest names, including Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, and Adam Sandler, have signed on with Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios to bring their talents to the Feeding America Comedy Festival. In addition to those four megastar performers, other comics that have signed on for the evening of charity and laughs include Kenan Thompson, Billy Crystal, Margaret Cho, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Brad Garrett, and others.

The livestream event is set to take place on May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on comedy.tv, The Weather Channel, and on the Local Now app. It will raise funds for Feeding America, as the organization continues its efforts to supply food to communities around the country as a result of the growing demand in the midst of the economic and agricultural ramifications brought on by the pandemic.