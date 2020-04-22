Post Malone to livestream a Nirvana tribute for COVID-19 relief efforts

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Scoot over Wes Scantlin, Post Malone wants to show you how a Nirvana cover is done.

The Dallas rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, man, myth, and legend will perform a livestreamed tribute to Kurt Cobain and company this Friday (April 24) at 6 p.m. ET via his YouTube channel. It’s said Post Malone will perform “a set of Nirvana hits and fan favorites,” and it’s giving us flashbacks to when he covered “All Apologies” live at Boston’s House of Blues in January 2018.

As Rolling Stone also notes, Post Malone is no stranger to Nirvana fandom: He has a Cobain portrait tattoo on one of his knuckles, and his inked “Stay Away” script above his right eyebrow is a nod to the 1991 Nirvana song.

Post Malone’s performance will also raise money for a good cause, as funds generated during the set will benefit The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO), to help aid COVID-19 relief efforts.

Here’s how to chip in: “Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream event by using the “DONATE” button on the top right-hand side of the screen. Google.org will be matching all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5 million, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.”

Hit the teaser video below for a very brief taste.