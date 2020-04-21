Here’s Def Leppard’s ‘Hysteria’ but in the style of LCD Soundsystem

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome



Last week we hyped a metalcore cover of Haddaway’s ’90s club hit “What Is Love,” and we pretty much assumed that’d be the strangest cover we’d hear during this seemingly endless age of quarantine.

Boston’s Kenny Gray, however, has other ideas. The musician, producer, and one-half of comedy music duo Killjay — who we caught up with over the holidays when they showed off both musical talents and comedic versatility with Hormelle Presents: A Very Chili Christmas — has today (April 21) posted a cover of Def Leppard’s 1987 single “Hysteria,” off the British rock group’s album of the same name. But it’s not just any ol’ cover, it’s a pretty unique rendition done in the style of LCD Soundsystem.

No, you didn’t ask for it. But you’re getting it anyway.

“I noticed that the verses of ‘Hysteria’ by Def Leppard kind of sound like LCD Soundsystem,” Gray writes on Facebook, “so I made a cover version to push that idea to the max.”

Can you feel it?

Do you believe it?