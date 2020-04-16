Tom Hardy becomes infamous Chicago mobster ‘Capone’ in new trailer

If there’s one dude we’re glad to see is still making movies after all the chaos that followed him around for the latter half of the past decade, it’s Josh Trank. The director of Chronicle and the ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot had kept a low profile up until last year, due to the controversy that surrounded his time on the latter film, but the guy returned to social media and began a fascinating — and often quite moving — public healing process. Trank’s one hell of a director, especially when studio fingers aren’t all up in his pies like Old King Cole, and single-handedly breathed life into the found footage genre as it was entering its death throes (the script wasn’t great, but Trank made the writer seem competent!). So, we were extremely excited to see that he posted the trailer for his long-gestating next project, Capone, on his Twitter account late Monday night.

Formerly titled Fonzo, Capone stars Tom Hardy as the famed Chicagoland mobster, and if those nine words aren’t enough to pique sort of interest on your part, we’d ask you to check your pulse. It looks bizarre, as a result, particularly enthralling (it’s definitely more stimulating than that Boba Fett project he was rumored for would have been). Who knows how it’ll turn out, but we’re very curious to see this one.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al ‘Fonzo’ Capone (Tom Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.”

Capone hits VOD on May 12. Welcome back, Mr. Trank.