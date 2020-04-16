Like, Oh My God: The ‘Valley Girl’ remake gets a totally tubular trailer

After surprising us earlier this week with the news that Martha Goldberg’s 1983 cult classic Valley Girl will finally be hitting digital platforms for the first time ever (as true ’80s aficionados, you know that we’ve got that Shout! Blu-ray already), Orion Pictures announced that Rachel Lee Goldenberg’s long-delayed remake is hitting digital platforms next month. And, accompanying that announcement, they dropped the first trailer for the musical on Thursday as well. Starring Jessica Rothe from the Happy Death Day movies, the film’s trailer is pretty solid, and there are three things we really like about. Those are, in order, a solid ’80s soundtrack, a good cast (Mae Whitman! Judy Greer! Rob Huebel! Alicia Silverstone!), and an instantly GIF-worthy clip of Logan Paul getting decked by Joshua Whitehouse. That’s a pretty decent resume, all things considered.

Take a look:

The only gripe we have is with Whitehouse, and none of our frustrations with him are his fault. It’s just hard on a very good day to cast somebody in the Nicolas Cage role in any remake, and we kind of wish they’d just de-aged the Cage in order for him to play the role once again. We’re kidding, but just imagine what the set videos of that would look like.

Here’s an official synopsis (via First Showing):

“Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.”

Valley Girl hits VOD on May 8. We’re freaking out totally! Oh my god!