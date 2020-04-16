Disco 2020: Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker drops a four-hour dance music playlist

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

This Saturday marks the 26th anniversary of Pulp’s masterful fourth album His ‘N’ Hers, with the 25th of Different Class arriving in October. But Jarvis Cocker is helping us common people sing along to a different beat while trapped inside during the pandemic.

This week, the English musician, actor and presenter has supplied a new four-hour playlist titled Domestic Disco, taking the tracks spun during his quarantined livestream DJ series and packaging them up in a tidy offering via Rough Trade’s Spotify. Among the 49 songs are selections by Bowie, The War on Drugs, Faithless, Gary Numan, Happy Mondays, Stereolab, X-Ray Spex, and Bill Withers. Even Nelly makes an appearance.

“JARV IS… giving you homework,” reads the playlist description. “Listen to a playlist of all the (available) tracks that have featured so far during Jarvis Cocker’s Domestic Disco sets. And start dancing.”

Meanwhile, Cocker’s new album under the JARV IS… moniker, Beyond The Pale, has been delayed to September, with all of his live appearances postponed to November.

Enter “Disco 2020” below.

