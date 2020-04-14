This Stream Is Today: Land of Talk preview ‘Indistinct Conversations’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Land of Talk are taking to the livestream this afternoon to show off a pair of singles from forthcoming album Indistinct Conversations. A solo and acoustic Elizabeth Powell will hit Instagram Live around 3 p.m. ET to perform a new track called “Compelled” and February’s “Weight of that Weekend.” Both are featured on the Montreal band’s new record, set for a May 15 release, a few weeks before they were scheduled to play Brighton Music Hall in Allston (May 30). “Here’s hoping you are coping alright in these strange times,” Powell writes. “Sending love and peace in the brain to all.”

<a href="http://landoftalk.bandcamp.com/album/indistinct-conversations">Indistinct Conversations by Land of Talk</a>



