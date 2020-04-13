PRIZM have us dancing amongst ourselves with ‘You Should Know’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

PRIZM are here for the good time, and with all that’s currently going on in the world, we are certainly not going to stop them. In fact, we’re joining them on the virtual dance floor.

The Dallas duo of Danni James and Krisluv have released their latest single this week in “You Should Know”, and it’s a confident blast of ’80s retro-pop that has us all dancing on our own. It wouldn’t feel out of place on a playlist alongside Carly Rae Jepsen and Taylor Dane; and a playlist is what helped inspire the track — kinda, sorta.

“A few months back we made a playlist of tracks we were vibing with,” PRIZM state. “We were looking for future inspiration and what we could work into the PRIZM sound. These funk and indie-pop elements kept jumping out at us and we all thought that would be a lot of fun. So we wrote a song… and then of course scrapped 98 percent of it and started over. The result was ‘You Should Know.’”

PRIZM declare that “You Should Know” is “a carefree anthem about a friend who always knows how to have a good time, and how you just wanna be down with whatever they have going on. Like most of our records, we really just want it to be part of your go-out-and-have-a-good-time soundtrack (whenever you’re done sheltering in place in your living room or den or something).”

We’re feeling it.

