Hannah Gadsby sets premiere date for new Netflix special ‘Douglas’

Following a critically-acclaimed debut offering with ‘Nanette,’ the groundbreaking comic returns with a new hour in May

Ever since Hannah Gadsby took the comedy world by storm with her debut stand-up special Nanette in 2018, many of us have been waiting to see what’s to come next for the Australian comic. While we still have a ways to go before we are physically able to see what’s next, we finally have our answer, and it’s coming next month in the form of her brand new special, Douglas.

With a brief announcement posted to her social media accounts on Monday (April 13), Gadsby is set to return to Netflix with her latest hour on May 26. And while she’s here to reassure us that it’s going to be worthwhile, and that she’s excited to share the new material with us, it doesn’t seem like she’s too worried about any negative feelings you might have towards it.

Check out the announcement below.