Elvis Depressedly hits with surprise album ‘Depressedelica’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

With new albums out today from The Strokes, Hamilton Leithauser, ADULT. and others, we’ve long looked forward to today’s New Music Friday haul. But turns out there’s another, unexpected reason to celebrate the fresh LPs birthed on this April 10: A surprise new album from Elvis Depressedly. Mathew Lee Cothran’s North Carolina-based lo-fi experimental pop project has resurfaced with Depressedelica, the first new Elvis Depressedly album in five years, released today via Boston’s Run For Cover Records. “Music has always been the most powerful, beautiful thing in my life,” says Cothran. “And more than anything, I wanted this album to capture how much it means to me.” The whole thing feels decidedly human. Get into it below.