Andrew Regis lays down the sweet sound of ‘Staying Out of Trouble’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

***

At this point in the game, if you need us to introduce the Brockton collective that is Van Buren, you are truly behind on Boston music. After releasing some of the most robust hip-hop the scene has ever, well, seen, the collective shared a new treat this week: Van Buren’s first-ever beat tape, courtesy of VB member Andrew Regis. Released in collaboration with Dust Collectors Records on April 8, the debut EP from Regis is called Staying Out of Trouble, making it a perfect candidate for a good ol’ quarantine stream if we ever heard one. Flush with mellowed-out vibes, these tracks don’t need verses; they are their own late-night happy place. Tap in below.