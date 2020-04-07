Quarantainment: Middleditch & Schwartz drop trailer for Netflix specials

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

It’s been awhile since Vanyaland touched base with Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, but as made evident by the brand new trailer for their upcoming trio of comedy specials, set to hit Netflix on April 21, we won’t really know what to expect, and quite frankly, that’s what makes it so exciting.

With the official trailer for the specials dropping today (April 7), Middleditch and Schwartz — of Silicon Valley and Parks and Recreation fame, respectively — tag-team to take us all on not one, but three separate deep dives into unknown waters with the same all-star level improv skills and comedic precision that have helped them become such a celebrated and undeniable force to be reckoned with in the comedy game.

Check out the trailer below.