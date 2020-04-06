Lady Gaga co-curates Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert

Here’s a major concert to add to your bevy of (livesteamed) shows to catch this month: “One World: Together at Home”, a “virtual global special” put on by the World Health Organization, Global Citizen, and patron saint of modern kindness, Lady Gaga.

Gaga joined a livestreamed press conference with the World Health Organization earlier today (April 6) to announce the show, which will take place on April 18. The live special will be broadcast on over a dozen networks, including ABC, CBS, MTV, YouTube, Tidal, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

Artists confirmed for the lineup include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Alanis Morissette, Lizzo, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with Global Citizen, and we have been working all together behind the scenes to raise money for the World Health Organization,” Gaga shared during today’s press conference. “We are raising money for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 solidarity response fund. Seven days ago we held a call with more than 68 corporate leaders from some of the world’s biggest and most generous companies, and I asked them to join my corporate kindness list.”

Thus far, Gaga and Global Citizen have raised $35,000,000 for WHO, which will be used for supplying testing kits globally, and to “help improve lab capacity to rapidly process tests,” according to Gaga.

“It is so important to think globally and to support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” she added. “We also need to act globally by supporting local charities and initiatives so that the frontline healthcare workers and those in immediate need have what they need to survive during this time.”

Unlike many other livestreamed shows from the past few weeks, the One World broadcast will not be a fundraiser. Instead, Gaga, WHO, and Global Citizen plan to raise funds ahead of time, adding to their current total.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented virtual movement… we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga concluded. “This broadcast special is not actually a fundraiser… when we do air live on April 18, put your wallets away, put your credit cards away… sit back and enjoy the show that you very much deserve.”

View all the details for the performances below.