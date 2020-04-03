Quarantainment: James Scott Patterson flaunts creative precision with ‘Superior Design’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

It’s been three years since we here at Vanyaland were in attendance for the recording of James Scott Patterson’s stand-up special, Superior Design, as part of the 2017 Boston Comedy Festival. Although it has been awhile, we’re happy to report that not only is the special now available to the masses on YouTube as of last weekend, but it also hasn’t lost any of its comedic power that we witnessed that night at The Rockwell in Somerville.

In just under an hour, the Boston comedy export mixes a plethora of elements and joke formulas to form a batch of material that balances fairly thought-provoking commentary with statements that simply catch you completely off guard for a good laugh and then some. With a healthy dose of one-liners and feelings on the ineptitude of terrorists and the gullible nature of humans when it comes to Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster, Patterson employs his laid back demeanor, and a glass of Maker’s Mark, to put forth a blueprint, with it’s many details skillfully pieced together, and anchored by a deliciously cringe-worthy collection of email exchanges with oil executives and wet t-shirt contest organizers.

Now, whether it’s a hit or a miss is completely up to you, especially some of the more sensitive topics Patterson approaches, but all we’re saying is that the jokes and viewpoints haven’t rusted, and it was, at the very least, worth the wait.

Check out the full special below.