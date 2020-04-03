Bikini Kill share rescheduled 2020 tour dates, including Boston show

Three weeks ago, it felt like every band under the sun made the exact same tour announcement: “In the interest of public safety, we’re cancelling and/or postponing our spring tour.” Around March 12, the live music industry went dark, resorting to livestreamed performances to keep listeners entertained from their homes, completely safe in self-quarantine.

As musicians and creatives shelter in place for the time being, some bands have started to reschedule their 2020 tours, including Bikini Kill.

The band officially postponed their much-anticipated North American spring tour on March 11, but yesterday (April 2), Bikini Kill shared a new slew of dates for the fall, running from late October to early December.

The group was originally scheduled to perform at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre on May 14. Instead, they’ll play the same venue on November 23.

“In light of the stay at home measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 Bikini Kill will be rescheduling our May shows to the fall, along with our postponed PNW dates,” the band shared in a post to Instagram. “Burger Boogaloo is also postponed to Halloween. Each venue will have their own policy on returns, if you have tickets please reach out to them directly for more details. Tix on sale now. Stay safe, stay home. xo”

View the complete list of new dates below.